Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

