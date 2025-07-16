MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

