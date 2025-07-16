Signaturefd LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Copart by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 2.6%

CPRT opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.