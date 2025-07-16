LRI Investments LLC Buys New Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

