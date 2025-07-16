Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Graco by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.