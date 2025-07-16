Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total value of $7,997,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,841.68. This represents a 83.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,420 shares of company stock valued at $92,289,281. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $198.01. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of -813.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $141.71.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

