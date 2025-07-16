LRI Investments LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LRI Investments LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

