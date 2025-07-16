LRI Investments LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

