Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Snap-On by 65,113.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,342,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-On by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.95. Snap-On has a 52 week low of $266.55 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-On will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

