Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 859 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

ETR stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.