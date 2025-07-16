Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $222.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.62. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.