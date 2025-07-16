IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $336,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,987,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 965,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,691,000 after purchasing an additional 655,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

