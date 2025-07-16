Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 103,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 74,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.2%

FITB opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

