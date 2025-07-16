Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

View Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.