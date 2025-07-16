Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.