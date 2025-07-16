New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1,330.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Insider Activity

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $170.58 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

