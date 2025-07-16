Cwm LLC Buys 84,014 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 650.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,014 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 98.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 135.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4,157.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

