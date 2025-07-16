New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 67.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,380,149. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.