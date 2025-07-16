New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of RB Global worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $209,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,080,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,030,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,189,000 after purchasing an additional 424,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,511.46. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

RB Global Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:RBA opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $111.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

