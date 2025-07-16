Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) PT at $513.25

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $513.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 31.0% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $408.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $385.17 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

