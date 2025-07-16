Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vistra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

