Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.51 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $82,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 210,977 shares in the company, valued at $28,948,154.17. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629,043 shares of company stock worth $210,678,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

