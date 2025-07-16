ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,066 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of ACI Worldwide worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

