Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,352 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

