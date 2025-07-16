Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,027,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $106,904,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,825,000 after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 247,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

