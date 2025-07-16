New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,633.20. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,118,317. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

MTSI stock opened at $137.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -112.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

