Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $643,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.7%

EXR opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.39.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

