Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SEI Investments by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,897,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $93.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,778,072.24. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

