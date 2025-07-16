Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 278.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

