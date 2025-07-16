MQS Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 381.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 68.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teekay by 20.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teekay by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Teekay Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TK opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $697.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Teekay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

See Also

