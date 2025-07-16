Stephens Inc. AR Sells 276 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $503.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.79 and a 200 day moving average of $479.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.