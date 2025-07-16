MQS Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,061,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clarivate by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Atairos Partners GP Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,602,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clarivate by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,096.59. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

