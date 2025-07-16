Cwm LLC Acquires 24,938 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.82.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

