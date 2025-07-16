Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.84. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,358. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

