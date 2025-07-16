Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after acquiring an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

