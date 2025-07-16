Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:CNR opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

