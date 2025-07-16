Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,946 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 8.97% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 634.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Get BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BKGI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.