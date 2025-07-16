Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $22,439,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 342,272 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 397.7% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 339,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 271,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,104,000 after buying an additional 265,129 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

