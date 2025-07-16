Cwm LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.