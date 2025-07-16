Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

RGEN opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -262.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

