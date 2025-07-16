Cwm LLC Buys 4,053 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.