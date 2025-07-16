Cwm LLC Buys 76 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $274.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $277.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.57.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7666 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

