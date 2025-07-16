Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

