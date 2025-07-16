Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.27%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.