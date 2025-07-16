Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.