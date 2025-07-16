Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 26,900 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

