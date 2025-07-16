Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

