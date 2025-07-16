Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,928,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,340,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,297,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 123,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.02 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

