Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,116 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,597 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $158,630,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of LVS opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

