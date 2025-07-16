Arizona State Retirement System Sells 331 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

